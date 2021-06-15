Bezalel named E4 Commissioning Editor

Channel 4 has appointed Mel Bezalel as Commissioning Editor for E4, reporting into Head of Youth and Digital, Karl Warner. Joining from RDF Television, in the new role, Bezalel will be focused on finding, developing and overseeing a range of original, large scale unscripted commissions aimed at 16-34s, as well as further developing the relationship between E4 and All 4 growth.

Prior to joining Channel 4, Bezalel was Director of Development at RDF Television. She started at the Banijay-owned production company in 2014 where she has held several other development roles.



She has also worked as a producer and development producer and other notable credits include: Karl Pilkington: The Moaning of Life (Sky One); Hoff the Record (Dave); Iceland Foods: Life in the Freezer Cabinet (BBC Two); Gross Busters (MTV); The Met (BBC One); GPs: Behind Closed Doors (C5) and Prison, My Family and Me (BBC Three).

Prior to that Bezalel took part in the Channel 4 production trainee scheme and has also worked as a journalist.

Warner said: “Mel is a top-class creative with a brilliant track record and I’m thrilled she’s joining the team as our dedicated E4 commissioner. I can’t wait for her to supercharge our development strategy, live and breathe the E4 audience, and start commissioning shows to help drive All 4 even harder.”

Bezalel added: “It’s an absolute dream job to be joining Karl and the E4 team and a real privilege to be focusing on creative shows for E4’s young audience who are so discerning and passionate about what they watch across platforms. As an alumna of Channel 4’s Production Trainee Scheme as well, it’s fantastic to return to the broadcaster that took a chance on me as a former print journalist. I’m so grateful to Jim Allen and my brilliant colleagues at RDF, who I’ve spent over half of my TV career with. Moving on feels like an emotional break-up from a teen drama, but like all the best ones – despite now seeing other people, we remain good friends.”

Bezalel will join Channel 4 in August.