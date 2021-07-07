Extreme E on NatGeo in LatAm

Eco-conscious electric motorsport series, Extreme E, has announced that National Geographic will televise its magazine programmes – How to Build a Race Car, The Electric Dream and Climate Changers – as well as all of its debut season X Prixs on a delayed basis in its Latin American region.

The programmes will air in both Portuguese and Spanish.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “Extreme E is delighted to have secured National Geographic as a broadcaster. The channel is famed for its brilliant and fascinating documentaries on science, adventure, nature and environmental topics, all of which are subjects close to the heart of our championship. As well as our great racing, Extreme E is in essence, a ground-breaking adventure for all of us. I believe that the stories behind the series, the people involved, our legacy projects and even the history of our floating centrepiece, the St. Helena, will delight and inspire National Geographic’s audiences. Coupled with our on-going scientific research into the effects of climate change and what can be done to lessen the terrible damage that its causing, makes for a broadcast that is as captivating as it is eye-opening and we want to share this with as many people as possible.”

Following the first two events in Saudi Arabia (in April) and Senegal (in May), the series now moves on to Greenland (August 28th – 29th) with the final two race locations to be confirmed. By holding races in areas that are suffering as the hands of the environmental crisis, such as deserts and the Arctic, the aim is to raise viewers’ awareness and interest in environmental issues.