31m watch England Euro final loss

A TV audience of 30.95 million watched the closing minutes of the Euro 2020 final, according to figures from the BBC.

Ratings peaked during the penalty shootout between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium on July 11th, which was broadcast on both the BBC and ITV. An average of 29.85 million watched the whole match, according to the figures, as Italy claimed a 3-2 win on penalties after a 1-1 draw.