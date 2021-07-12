31m watch England Euro final loss

A TV audience of 30.95 million watched the closing minutes of the Euro 2020 final, according to figures from the BBC.
Ratings peaked during the penalty shootout between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium on July 11th, which was broadcast on both the BBC and ITV. An average of 29.85 million watched the whole match, according to the figures, as Italy claimed a 3-2 win on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
The combined figure makes it the highest TV audience since the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997.
The official audience for the match couldrise once those who saw it via catch-up services are taken into account.
The BBC also reported that the majority of people watched on BBC1 compared to ITV by a factor of more than four to one.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login