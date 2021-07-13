BritBox appoints Santer as Chief Creative Officer

BritBox, the ITV & BBC Studios owned joint streaming venture, has announced that Diederick Santer has been appointed to the new role of BritBox International Chief Creative Officer.

Santer will join BritBox in September and will oversee all aspects of programming on the SVoD service globally, including commissioning and acquisition across all genres and for all markets outside of the UK.

Formerly CEO of TV production company Kudos, Santer oversaw programmes including the International Emmy Awards-winning Man in an Orange Shirt, Channel 4 and AMC series Humans, International Emmy-nominated Apple Tree Yard, Gunpowder for BBC One, BBC Two’s The Boy With The Topknot, and the Sky Atlantic hit, Tin Star.



Santer began his TV career in 1996 at ITV, joining the BBC in 2000 and became Executive Producer of EastEnders in 2006. He has recently worked in BBC Drama Commissioning overseeing a number of their 2021 titles, and previously set up his own production company, Lovely Day, a label within Kudos, which produced the crime series Grantchester.

Santer will be working under BritBox International CEO Reemah Sakaan. His role will include building production and distribution relationships with the UK Creative sector to secure a future pipeline of shows to accelerate BritBox’s international growth in the SVoD world as part of its planned roll-out to multiple countries worldwide.

BritBox first launched in March 2017 in the US, and earlier in the year surpassed 2 million global subscriptions. Since 2017, it has launched in Canada, the UK, Australia and is due to launch in South Africa this summer.

Sakaan said: “Diederick is a critical new appointment for us as we drive the scale and editorial ambition of BritBox International. His unrivalled relationships, experience, and superb taste make him perfectly positioned to create and curate the best of British programming for fans around the world.”

Santer added: “I am hugely excited to be joining Reemah and her team at BritBox International. I’ve been obsessed with British TV for as long as I can remember, so to share the very best of it with the rest of the world – and to work with the finest UK producers – is something I am very much looking forward to.”