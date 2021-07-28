ITV rules out BT Sport acquisition

ITV had declared it is not interested in acquiring a stake in BT Sport – although it is keen to collaborate with the sports broadcaster.

“It’s not the kind of acquisition we would do but collaboration, cooperation with BT Sport absolutely,” Carolyn McCall told reporters after the group’s first-half results.

When asked separately about Channel 4, the publicly owned but ad-funded broadcaster that the UK government is considering selling, McCall declined to comment.

News of BT potentially selling BT Sport emerged in April. ITV was identified as being a suitor, along with the likes of DAZN, Amazon and Disney.