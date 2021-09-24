Redbox expands with Vewd

Redbox has signed an agreement with Vewd to pre-load the Redbox app on all new Vewd powered TVs and set-top boxes in the US. Vewd will also feature the Redbox app to existing customers on such brands as Hisense, Funai and Tivo, as well as pay-TV operators like Evoca.

Redbox’s streaming app offers access to new release movies and TV series through Redbox’s TVoD service. It also offers consumers the ability to watch over 100 Free Ad Supported Streaming TV (FAST) Channels, as well as stream thousands of movies and TV titles for free through its rapidly growing AVoD service. This month viewers can stream for free Hunter Killer starring Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman, Enders Game starring Harrison Ford and Asa Butterfield, the classic Notre Dame Football movie Rudy, hit drama Big Fish starring Ewan McGregor, and 90s teen romantic comedy Can’t Hardly Wait starring Jennifer Love Hewitt.

“Vewd has a powerful platform that is used by millions of customers every day to access their favorite streaming content,” said Jason Kwong, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Redbox. “Partnering with a company like Vewd gives our consumers another easy way to access our library of both blockbuster new release movies along with a fantastic catalog of free movies and streaming channels.”

“Redbox offers an impressive line-up of content that consumers can access on their terms,” said Amanda Oleson, Vice President of Content Partnerships at Vewd. “We’re excited to welcome Redbox to the Vewd ecosystem and help them scale app distribution across our smart TV and pay-TV customer base while helping consumers enjoy their favorite movies and TV series through Redbox.”