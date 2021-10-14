Analysis: Netflix adds older, sheds younger viewers

Findings from Ampere Analysis reveal a shift in the Netflix core audience, with the firm’s consumer data for Q3 2021 illustrating the rapid demographic changes in media consumption as the world emerges from lockdown.
Netflix is beginning to lose its youth-skewing customer base as people of all ages are seeking on-demand entertainment. In some mature markets, for the first time, 24–44-year-olds are now more likely to be Netflix subscribers than their 18-24 year-old peers.
Among even older groups, Netflix usage is growing rapidly. Global monthly usage of Netflix increased by over 22 per cent among the 45+ group in the past two years, while the same time period saw a growth of just 5 per cent among younger consumers.
However, younger consumers have been the first to seek out-of-home entertainment, flocking back to cinemas to see new major releases such as Cruella and Marvel’s Shang Chi and the Legend of the ten rings. Nearly half of returned cinemagoers this quarter were aged under 35. Pre-pandemic, they represented just over a third of theatrical attendees.
“We can see the pandemic’s impact as older audiences turned to Netflix for entertainment during the numerous lockdowns,” advises Minal Modha, Ampere Analysis Principal Analyst – Consumer Research Lead. “ As we emerge from the pandemic, it’s the younger demographics who are spearheading the return to the cinema in search of a more social viewing experience.”
“The growth in AVoD usage partly reflects how expensive the streaming market is becoming,” notes Modha. The fact that younger audiences are now engaging with AVoD will be welcome news for platform owners and will make the services even more attractive to brands.”
