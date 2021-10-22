Report: NFL TV ad revenue up 14%

MediaRadar data shows that 2021 preseason NFL games generated $41.9 million (€36m) in TV ad revenue, while, to date, regular season NFL games have generated $1.1 billion across six networks in the US: CBS, Fox, ESPN, ABC, NBC, and NFL Network.

After a cancelled preseason and interrupted regular season last year, TV ad revenue for NFL games in the first five weeks of the 2021 season is up 10 per cent from $1 billion in 2020. With the added revenue from a resumed preseason, NFL ad revenue in 2021 is up 14 per cent.

“Broadcasters are seeing a meaningful increase in revenue compared to last year,” said Todd Krizelman, CEO & co-founder, MediaRadar. “As the months continue, it’s likely that we’ll see even more year-over-year growth.”



In the regular NFL season, out of the 28 nationally televised games aired across ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network, one game generates $39.3 million on average. (This does not make any considerations for the added cost of primetime or broadcast versus cable.)

So far this year, Geico Insurance is the top advertiser in 2021, followed by Apple iPhone, Progressive Insurance, State Farm Insurance, and Verizon Wireless.

In 2020, the top advertisers were similar, with Geico Insurance, Progressive, AT&T, Verizon Wireless, and T-Mobile.