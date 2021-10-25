Grade considers C4 bid

Veteran TV executive Lord (Michael) Grade, a former chief executive of Channel 4, is reported to be considering a bid for the UK public service broadcaster, which has effectively been put up for sale by the government. He has also served as chairman of the BBC and executive chairman of ITV.

Grade is chairman of communications collective Miroma, founded by media entrepreneur Marc Boyan, which is said to be looking at the prospects for acquiring Channel 4 with bankers at Rothschild.

The government launched a consultation in July 2021 on the future ownership of Channel 4, as part of its review of public service broadcasting. The consultation will consider both the ownership and remit of Channel 4, which is publicly-owned but commercially-funded.

Commercial broadcaster ITV, Comcast-owned Sky and Channel 5 owner ViacomCBS are other rumoured bidders.