Australia: 19.4m SVoD subs

Australians streamed 20 billion minutes of premium online video in January-September 2021, according to a report from Media Partners Asia (MPA) measuring the Australian streaming economy.

SVoD platforms drove 70 per cent of premium video streaming, while BVoDs took 30 per cent. The report, titled Australia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics, leverages MPA’s proprietary AMPD Research Platform to measure and analyse streaming media consumption across key VoD services on iOS and Android mobile and PC devices.

The report indicates that SVoD subscriptions reached 19.4 million at end-September 2021. Netflix retains its #1 position with 33 per cent share of subs and a strong lead in consumption share. Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ compete for second place with 15 per cent share of subscribers each. Disney+ outperforms Amazon in consumption share, benefiting from the introduction of Star general entertainment content this year.

MPA Executive Director, Vivek Couto, said: “Australia’s subscription streaming market is maturing at 60 per cent household penetration. New entrants will need to win market share from incumbents and consider freemium models with strong local partnerships. The importance of sports continues to grow with four major players led by Foxtel’s Kayo competing for subscribers and audience loyalty. The overall sports segment accounted for almost 15 per cent of the total SVoD customer base at end-September 2021”

SHARE OF SVOD SUBSCRIBERS

Australia had 19.4 million SVoD subscriptions at end-Q3 2021, representing 60 per cent household penetration based on an average number of 3.5 SVoD services subscribed per household. The market is maturing.

Netflix commands a third of all SVoD subscriptions and 38 per cent of SVoD consumption. A deep library of US original and acquired English language comedy and drama series is a key draw for Australians.

Disney+ captures 15 per cent of SVoD subs and 16 per cent of SVoD category consumption. The launch of the Star tile in February has boosted Disney’s consumer proposition with the introduction of GE series and movies from Fox, ABC and others.

Amazon Prime Video is growing rapidly with 15 per cent share of the SVoD base though under-indexing on consumption. Subscriptions are linked to Amazon’s free shipping service. Prime’s library of acquired US and UK dramas, procedural series and movies drive consumption.

Nine Entertainment’s local GE & sports SVoD service Stan has 13 per cent of SVoD subs and 18 per cent of category consumption. Stan maintains important output deals with ViacomCBS and NBCU while original content is a key differentiator. Stan Sport has exclusive rights to the Champions League and Rugby Championship. ~15 per cent of Stan subs have taken up Stan Sport, which is offered as a A$10 add-on.

Foxtel’s OTT services (Kayo, Binge and Foxtel Now) have grown rapidly for a 11 per cent SVoD subs share. Kayo’s SVOD base reached 1.2 mil. at end-Sept and the platform is Australia’s largest sports SVoD platform with streaming rights to ~50 sports and 13 live channels. Prominent rights include the NRL and AFL. Binge has output deals with NBCU and HBO. HBO titles are a key draw. Kayo and Binge capture 9 per cent of SVoD streaming minutes.