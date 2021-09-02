Forecast: US SVoD subs 450m by 2026

Gross SVoD subscriptions [for movies, linear channels and TV episodes – excluding other platforms such as sports] in the US will climb by 33 per cent from 338 million at end-2021 to 450 million in 2026, according to the North America SVOD Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research.

About 87 per cent of TV households (106 million) will subscribe to at least one SVoD platform by 2026. This compares to 82 per cent of TV households (99 million) subscribing to at least one SVoD platform by end-2021.

The average SVoD household will pay for 4.26 SVoD platforms by 2026. The average SVoD subscriber will pay for 3.42 SVoD platforms at end-2021. Therefore, the average SVoD home will add nearly one paid-for subscription between 2021 and 2026.

“We have substantially revised our forecasts to reflect recent market developments,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “For instance, we have markedly increased our subscriber numbers for Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and the ‘others’ category.”