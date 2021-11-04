La Liga TV rights auction ignores CNMC

Spanish football league La Liga has put TV rights up for auction for the next five seasons (2022-2027), ignoring regulator CNMC’s opposition on five years contracts.

The rights are divided into seven packages, each one made up of several lots intended for both terrestrial and non-terrestrial television. The deadline for bids is December 13th.

With the new auction, La Liga hopes that more operators will take part, including big streaming players such as DAZN and Amazon Prime Video. However, Orange and Vodafone have already announced that they won’t participate. Meanwhile, Mediapro, in financial difficulties, has limited funds to make a bid.

Telefónica, the holder of the biggest package of pay-TV football rights in Spain, plans to reduce the €2.94 billion bill it paid for its current three year package.