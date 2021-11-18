Apple Music on LG TVs

LG Smart TV owners globally can now access Apple Music.

Now available in the LG Content Store for LG Smart TVs running webOS 4.0 and higher, the Apple Music app provides subscribers with access to over 90 million songs ad-free, over 30,000 curated playlists, music videos in 4K and the Apple Music Radio live streaming today’s hits, classics, and country.

Apple Music on LG Smart TV also includes millions of tracks with time-synced lyrics, perfect for living room sing-alongs or parties. Subscribers can also access all the songs, albums, and playlists from their own music library on LG Smart TVs.

Owners of LG Smart TVs can download Apple Music from the LG Content Store, sign in to an existing account with their Apple ID, or begin the subscription process right from their TV by trying Apple Music free for 3 months.