Globo to stop linear broadcasting in Europe

Brazilian media group Globo has decided to stop distribution of its Globo Internacional TV channel on European pay-TV platforms on December 31st.

As of January 1st 2022, with the exception of Portugal, viewers will have to subscribe to SVoD platform Globoplay Internacional to continue watching Globo content.

Launched in October, Globoplay Internacional is available throughout Europe for a monthly subscription fee of €9.99.

The platform offers access to seven linear TV channels (Globo, Multishow, GloboNews, GNT, VIVA, SporTV and Premiere), in addition to on-demand content.