Whip Media white paper: The OTT Binge-Watching Phenomenon
December 9, 2021
Whip Media’s latest white paper, The OTT Binge-Watching Phenomenon, in partnership with VOD Professional’s Kauser Kanji, provides an in-depth look at viewers’ bingeing habits across the globe.
The white paper is based on more than 32,000 responses across 7 countries – The US, US, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Sweden – from users on the TV Time app, which is used by 19 million global TV fans to track their favourite shows and movies.
The full white paper can be downloaded here.
A few key findings from the report:
- A healthy majority – nearly 78 per cent – of users said they prefer to have all episodes of a series made available immediately versus on a weekly basis with German (83 per cent) and Swedish (82 per cent) viewers skewing even higher.
- Among the types of shows that people like to binge – Serialised drama was the top genre with 87 per cent of respondents saying they like to binge it and 40 per cent said they like to binge sitcoms.
- Swedish viewers lead in preferring to binge ALL or MOST of their streamed entertainment shows.
- 7 out of 10 of respondents said that they defined bingeing as watching multiple episodes of a TV show back-to-back in one viewing session – as opposed to watching multiple episodes over the course of, say, a week.
- When asked which services they subscribe to – Netflix was the leader with 94 per cent of respondents saying that they were subscribers (or users). Amazon Prime Video was second (72 per cent), Disney+ third (62 per cent) and Apple TV+ fourth (18 per cent).
- 46 per cent of respondents told said they had indeed binge-watched more content during the period. The biggest increases in binge-viewing were in Italy (57 per cent), the UK (55 per cent) and the US (54 per cent).
You must be logged in to post a comment Login