Viaplay to show top African football in 9 countries

Viaplay and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have agreed a multi-year partnership to show Africa Cup of Nations, Africa Women Cup of Nations and CAF Champions League football on Viaplay in nine countries.

The biennial Africa Cup of Nations is the continent’s biggest sporting event, and from January 9th, fans can follow superstars such as Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as part of Viaplay’s live coverage of all 52 matches from the next tournament. The Africa Women Cup of Nations and CAF Champions League will be available in Viaplay’s markets for the first time.

Hosted in Cameroon, the upcoming CAF TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations will offer nearly a month of top-class international football from Africa’s 24 best teams, with reigning titleholders Algeria, led by Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, seeking a third continental crown.

The 12th edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Women Cup of Nations will take place in Morocco from July 2nd to July 23rd, with 11 other teams seeking to challenge Nigeria’s historic dominance of the event. The tournament will also serve as qualifiers for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which will be shown on Viaplay in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Poland.

In addition, Viaplay will stream the upcoming two seasons of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, Africa’s premier club football competition. The knockout stages of the 2021/2022 tournament run from 11 February to 29 May, and will feature heavyweights such as Egypt’s Al-Ahly and Zamalek, Tunisia’s Espérance de Tunis, Morocco’s Wydad and Raja Casablanca, South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns and Guinea’s Horoya.

“Every week, African stars light up Europe’s best leagues, and the Africa Cup of Nations offers a unique combination of the continent’s biggest names together with the next generation of talents,” declared Peter Nørrelund, NENT Group Chief Sports Office. “We’re also proud to become the first streamer in our markets to show the Africa Women Cup of Nations and CAF Champions League. Viaplay viewers in nine countries can now immerse themselves in today’s thriving African football scene, all the way from Cairo to the Cape.”

“We welcome on board Viaplay and we are looking forward to a successful partnership starting in January 2022 with AFCON in Cameroon,” added Veron Mosengo-Omba, CAF General Secretary. “We are also thrilled to provide through this partnership great exposure for our Women’s Football and Club Competitions in exciting markets, which will give CAF an opportunity to bring these competitions to new audiences.”

The agreement covers Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Viaplay will also stream the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2021/22 and 2022/23, Africa’s second-tier international club competition, and the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup 2022 played between the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup winners.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 African Qualifiers, spanning 130 live matches, are currently being shown on Viaplay in the Nordic and Baltic countries and Poland.