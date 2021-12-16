JW Player: “Digital video economy will grow rapidly in 2022”

JW Player, the video software and data insights platform, has shared predictions from its leadership team on the future of digital video in 2022.

The digital video economy will continue to grow rapidly in the new year, as more non-traditional media companies leverage video to connect directly with their audience in new ways.

With insights from over 12,000 publishing sites and 10 billion monthly impressions, JW Player’s executives say they have a clear line of sight on where the video economy is headed and shared the following predictions:

Interactive Video and Mixed Monetisation Models

“Video is going through a transformation right now from a mostly passive activity to an interactive activity. In 2022, we will see more retailers and ecommerce sites leveraging shoppable video to create an immersive shopping experience, while e-learning companies will use interactive video to keep students actively engaged with their lessons. Another trend worth watching is the growth of hybrid monetisation models on the spectrum between AVoD and SVoD. As more consumers get subscription fatigue, freemium and TVoD models will be attractive options that can drive growth and revenue for content owners,” said Dave Otten, CEO and Co-Founder

Direct to Consumer Video and Free TVs

“Content owners, including everyone from independent publishers to sports clubs, will continue to expand their video distribution to reach their customers wherever they’re watching. From an advertiser perspective, connected TV is one of the most valuable and fastest growing distribution platforms, and I’m predicting TV manufacturers will begin giving their TVs away at sharp discounts or even for free in exchange for controlling that valuable CTV ad inventory,” said Brian Rifkin, Co-Founder, SVP of Strategic Partnerships

Demand Grows for Off-the-Shelf OTT Platforms

“As the options for delivering content continue to grow, so too will the demand for off-the-shelf, platform-based products for broadcasters. We see broadcasters wanting a robust, scalable platform that can deliver all their OTT offerings; for a lot of broadcasters it’s hard to manage and deliver this in house so it’s appealing to have a comprehensive off-the-shelf option. It massively speeds up with GTM initiatives and helps broadcasters become more responsive in introducing new products to their clients. In particular, broadcasters will look for platforms that can quickly create FAST channels for repurposing VoD content, with server-side ad insertion to create a seamless ad-supported user experience,” said James Burt, SVP of Broadcast Products

OTT Diversifies

“I predict a diversification in OTT services. Last year we saw sports leagues, concert halls, yoga studios, conference centres, and other industries scramble to launch OTT services as lockdowns shut down their in-person business. We’re now seeing consolidation happening, where successful services are acquiring more talent or content to expand further. I think some of these services will break into the top OTT charts, thereby expanding the scope of Connected TV beyond just watching movies and TV shows,” commented Jeroen Wijering, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer

The Great Streaming Consolidation

“Over the last decade, there’s been a widening glut of streaming services available to consumers. With growing subscription fatigue, I expect large media conglomerates who own multiple streaming services (both free and paid), will consolidate their apps and services to streamline their consumer options. Audiences will have the option to choose the payment tier that best suits their needs, and in exchange, media companies will have more loyal audiences,” said Welby Chen, COO