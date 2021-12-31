Report: UK record 2021 broadband use

Millions of people working from home, an increase in online sports broadcasts and getting into the festive spirit have driven a 20 per cent increase in broadband traffic in the UK during 2021, according to digital infrastructure provider Openreach, which has shared its annual broadband report, based on the broadband consumption of more than 17 million premises using its fibre network, into how much data is used by millions of UK homes and businesses..

This follows 2020. where broadband usage more than doubled with 50,000 Petabytes (PB) of data being consumed across the country, compared to around 22,000 in 2019.

The data shows that people in the UK use their broadband connections the most between 9pm and 10pm, and that the nation’s busiest day of the week for being online is typically a Saturday or Sunday.

It also shows that more than 62,000 PB of data – it would take one person 870,000 years to use this much data, even if they were downloading a dozen HD films every day – were consumed across the UK during 2021, up from 50,000PB in 2020 and around 22,000PB in 2019.

The increase in data consumption was most obvious during the early part of the year, when people were again ordered to stay at home due to Covid-19, but the busiest single day on the network was Sunday 5th December 2021, when a record 222 PB of data was consumed across the Openreach fibre network.

There was no single online event that stood out that day, but with bad weather across much of the UK and increasing rates of Covid, it’s thought people chose to spend more time in their homes, getting ready for Christmas and potentially streaming festive films and music.

The second busiest day for the UK’s broadband was Tuesday 28th December , when 214 Petabytes (PB) of data was consumed. On this Bank holiday after Christmas, Amazon Prime broadcast four live Premier league football matches.

“We’ve had another bumper year where our network has played a critical role in keeping the UK’s homes and businesses connected,” notes Colin Lees, Openreach’s Chief Technology and Information Officer. “Data usage continues to increase, partly down to a change in how we’re living our lives, but also because more people have access to faster speeds thanks to our fibre build, so can do more.”

“It was an incredibly busy start to the year as another national lockdown, this time during the winter months, meant that most of us spent huge amounts of time at home. People working from home during the day and spending their evenings streaming or gaming all added up to records once again being broken.”

“We saw very noticeable peaks throughout February as the lockdown continued, temperatures dropped and the Six Nations international rugby tournament got underway in empty stadiums. In fact, three of our busiest days were across two weekends as Rounds One and Two of fixtures got underway and were available to watch online.”

“But I’m pleased to say that our network stood up to the test. We have a team of tech experts working hard behind-the scenes to make sure there’s enough network capacity for every eventuality. They’re constantly preparing for things such as major retail events like Black Friday or the release of the latest big-ticket TV and film/sports streaming on services like Netflix and Amazon,” he observes.

Key findings for 2021 broadband use across the Openreach network: