Cobra Kai dominates Netflix Top 10 series

Cobra Kai continues to be a huge attraction for Netflix. The Karate Kid spin-off series starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, dominated the Top 10 English TV list, taking the #1 (Season 4), #7 (Season 1), #9 (Season 3) and #10 (Season 2) spots in the week beginning January 3rd.

Colombian love story Café con Aroma de Mujer made its way into the hearts of viewers with 82.9 million hours viewed to top the non-English TV list.

After four months away, Flight 828 has re-emerged on the Top 10 list. Manifest Season 1 returned to the Top 10 in 30 countries and landed at #5 on the English TV list.

And Geralt of Rivia has taken another spot on the Most Popular TV list. The Witcher Season 2 (pictured) has officially joined Season 1, coming in at #8 with 462.5 million total hours viewed.



On the movie side, Spanish horror film The Wasteland, starring Inma Cuesta, Asier Flores, and Roberto Álamo, took the #1 spot on the Top 10 non-English Films list with 11.9 million hours viewed. Mother/Android, starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Algee Smith and Raúl Castillo, entered the Top 10 English Films list with 29.7 million hours viewed.

Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up held onto the #1 weekly spot with 58.2 million hours viewed. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter came at #3 for the second week in a row with 20.3 million hours viewed and Top 10 in 42 countries, Back to the Outback continues to entertain audiences with 5 straight weeks on the Top 10 and Red Notice just hit its ninth straight week on the Top 10. Two films also moved up on the Most Popular list – Don’t Look Up moved to #2, and The Unforgivable moved up to #5.