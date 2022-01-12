Research: Media device voice command grows

Findings from Hub Entertainment Research’s study, Voice Control: The Future Speaks, show that nearly all consumers have used voice commands to control at least some devices. But there are still roadblocks to voice control becoming the default method of tech interaction – chief among them, concerns about privacy.
Voice command is commonplace among consumers. Four in five (83 per cent) consumers ages 16 to 74 say they have used voice command to control one or more devices: smartphones, tablets, smart speakers, TV sets, computers, or in car technology. And almost two thirds (62 per cent) use voice command with at least one of those devices “all the time’ or ‘regularly.’
But even enthusiastic users are concerned about privacy.
While reliance on connected TVs as aggregators of video content is climbing, adoption of voice tech to control television has yet to click. Only one in five consumers (20 per cent) say they use voice commands with TVs, TV remotes, or TV-connected devices. And voice commands in these cases are used more often to search for programmes or movies and less often for device control such as volume adjustments or controlling playback (play/pause/stop).
“Voice command is here to stay, and very likely will end up being the main way we interact with our media choices,” suggests David Tice, senior consultant to Hub and co-author of the study. “But there are hurdles to overcome – some as simple as getting people to try it, and some as complex as assuaging consumer privacy fears. As we often see with new tech, consumer education is needed throughout the adoption cycle.”
