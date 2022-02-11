Disney confirms NFL Sunday Ticket bid

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has confirmed that the company, via its ESPN sports network, will bid for the NFL Sunday Ticket rights – the American football league’s subscription package that allows fans to watch out-of-market games.



According to reports, the Sunday Ticket rights could fetch $2.5 billion per year, as ESPN faces competition from the likes of Amazon, Discovery, Warner and Apple.

US media company DirecTV has held the NFL Sunday Ticket rights since it was first launched in 1994, but after AT&T’s decision to spinoff the satellite pay-TV broadcaster it appears the deal will not be renewed when the contract expires at the end of the 2022 season.