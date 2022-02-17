Data: Over 19m UK homes have SVoD

BARB, the UK’s television audience measurement currency, has released data from its Establishment Survey for Q4 2021. BARB says the Establishment Survey enables it to understand the characteristics of UK households, part of ensuring that its daily reporting of television audiences is representative of the whole population.

One of the most-discussed metrics that the Establishment Survey reports is the number of UK households with access to a SVoD service. In Q4 2021, this figure rose above 19 million for the first time to reach 19.1 million homes (66.9 per cent of households), up from 18.7 million homes (65.8 per cent) in Q3 2021.

Netflix, Prime Video and Now all saw small quarterly gains, with Disney+ showing the largest increase in the number of homes with access to its service, up almost 5 per cent on Q3 2021. 5.5 million homes had access to Disney+ in Q4 2021, up from 5.2 million in Q3.



Some 16.8 million homes had access to Netflix in Q4 2021, an increase from 16.7 million the previous quarter, while 12.6 million homes had access to Prime Video, a growth from 12.5 million in Q3 2021. 2.1 million homes had Now TV, up from 2 million the previous quarter.

With the overall growth lower than the aggregate growth for individual services, it’s clear that some homes have multiple SVoD subscriptions. The number of homes that subscribe to two or more SVoD services rose to 12.4 million homes (43.3 per cent) in Q4 2021, up from 12.3 million homes (43.1 per cent) in Q3.

Justin Sampson, BARB’s Chief Executive said: “We have been providing valuable insight into SVoD services since 2014, when we began reporting on the uptake of these services in our Establishment Survey. Last November, we took a big step forward when we upgraded our daily audience reporting to include SVoD and video-streaming services. As well as reporting the total time spent watching these services, we deliver audience ratings for programmes on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Netflix. This is the first time audiences for streaming services are being reported with all the hallmarks of a joint-industry measurement system: independence, objectivity and transparency.”