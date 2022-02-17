Sky price hikes will affect 1m subs

Sky has confirmed it will raise broadband and pay-TV prices on some of its packages from April 1st. Landline customers will also see their bills rise from the beginning of May.

Sky says the average price increase will be less than 5 per cent, and the company will be contacting all affected customers to notify them of changes over the coming weeks. Sky Mobile will also reintroduce roaming charges in the UK, with a daily cost cap of £2.

Commenting on the price hikes, Ernest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch, said: “Sky does not base their mid-contract rises on inflation, but any hopes that customers might be spared the pain of increases have been dashed. These latest rises from Sky will affect almost one million subscribers, adding a reported average of £43 to their annual bill, which is an unwanted burden during a time when households are feeling the pinch from bill hikes across the board.”

“The biggest rise comes for HD customers, who will see a hike of more than 14 per cent, from £7 to £8 a month, on top of increases to a range of TV packages. Subscribers to the basic Sky Signature package, will see the monthly cost rise from £26 to £27, while the Sky Cinema and BT Sport services are both up by £1 a month – to £12 and £28 respectively ”

“Broadband customers will also face increases, with those on Sky Essential facing a 10 per cent rise up to £27.50 per month, while those on the Superfast service will now pay £30.50 a month, an extra 9 per cent. This also affects Sky Glass, which recently won ‘Telecoms Innovation of the Year’ in the annual Uswitch Telecoms Awards, as customers will see a £2.50 rise on their bundle with TV and broadband.



“Sky’s broadband and TV price rises will kick in on April 1st, so there is still time to avoid these changes if you’re not happy with the new cost. Broadband customers still in the minimum term of their contract can leave penalty-free if they act within 30 days of receiving their notification, which should come by post or email before March 24th. If you want to switch to an alternative broadband provider, run an online comparison to see what other deals are available in your area. It’s also worth considering NOW packages if you want to continue enjoying Sky TV without committing to a long contract. For those currently out of contract, it is even more important to consider your options as you will likely be able to save about a hundred pounds a year by switching to a new deal – on top of avoiding this price rise. Alternatively, if you’d rather stay with your provider, get in touch with Sky as you may be able to change your services and reduce your monthly bill,” concludes Doku.