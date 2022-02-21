Research: Most complained about UK TV ads

Research carried out by Sortlist has revealed the TV ads which Brits have complained about the most, as well as the industries taking the majority of these complaints and the type of adverts receiving the most negative feedback.

The most complained about ad of all time, with 5,523 complaints is Paddy Power’s 2015 campaign. The bookmakers offered punters their money back if Paralympian Oscar Pistorius was cleared of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp after the tragic incident in 2013. The advert featured Pistorious superimposed on a statue of an Oscar award alongside the tagline: “It’s Oscar Time. Money back if he walks”.Many of the complaints resulted from the mockery of Pistorious’ disability and the jovial attitude towards Steenkamp’s death. Pistorius was convicted later that year and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

In the runner-up position, with over 3,000 complaints so far, is Tesco’s TV campaign featured Father Christmas on his way to deliver presents across the world and using a Covid vaccine passport to get through airport security. The vast majority of complaints asserted that the ad was coercive and encouraged medical discrimination based on vaccine status, likely receiving negative attention from the anti-vax movement.



Top 10 most complained about TV ads in the UK