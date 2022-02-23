Analyst: Are the console wars over?

All eyes were on Sony and Microsoft who released their 9th generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, in autumn 2020. A year and a half later, Dataxis has offered its assessment.

The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns was an incredibly successful period for video game console manufacturers: sales of hardware and software (Animal Crossing: New Horizons, released in the very middle of the first lockdown, is now the second best selling Nintendo Switch game of all time) exploded in epic fashion. Paradoxically this surge in demand for electronics combined with facilities shuttered also created a global semiconductor shortage, which resulted in limited stocks of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at their launches.

Nevertheless, Sony’s latest PlayStation appears to be the evident champion with a reported 17 million units sold worldwide, compared to 12 million for the new Xbox for the year 2021. Those results are consistent with the market share evolution of the two rivals over the years worldwide. In addition to that, the PlayStation 5 also overtook its competitor in two historical Xbox territories: North America and Australia & New Zealand.

War for contents?