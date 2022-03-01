No Russians at MIPTV

Reed Expositions (RX), the organiser of MIPTV, says it is ready to follow all “government sanctions and policies in each territory where we operate” regarding Russia, with reports declaring there will effectively be no Russian presence at the Cannes TV market.

A statement from RX France condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and said the company “stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, particularly with our employees around the world who have family and friends in the Ukraine.”

“We also stand in solidarity with our Russian employees working in challenging conditions. In a rapidly changing environment, RX is following government sanctions and policies in each territory where we operate,”added the statement.



MIPTV is set to take place in Cannes from April 4th to 6th. It is the first in-person event since 2019 as a result of the pandemic.