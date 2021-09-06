Forecast: LatAm 131m SVoD subs by 2026

Despite several poor economies, Latin America will have 131 million SVoD subscriptions by 2026; up from 76 million at end-2021, according to the Latin America SVOD Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Brazil will remain the market leader, with 49 million subscriptions by 2026. Mexico will bring in another 32 million.

“Five US-based platforms [Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO] will account for 91 per cent of the region’s paying SVoD subscriptions by end-2026,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research.

Long-established Netflix will continue to lead the market, but its market share will fall. Disney+ will have 33 million subscribers by 2026, with HBO Max boasting another 10 million.

There was a wave of international SVoD platform launches during 2021. Paramount+ started in March, followed by HBO Max in June and Disney’s Star+ in August. Discovery+ will also expand in the region.