Nielsen sues TVSquared on patent

Nielsen has filed a patent-infringement suit against TVSquared alleging a technique for measuring audience exposure across platforms while protecting personal information has been infringed. Nielsen is seeking to recover damages, including lost profits.

TVSquared was acquired last month about $160 million (€146.1m) by Innovid, to build “a new currency-grade standard for cross-platform TV measurement”.

“We are still reviewing the […] complaint, but plan to vigorously contest any allegation that we infringe any Nielsen patent,” Innovid said.