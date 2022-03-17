Netflix trials password sharing plans

Netflix is testing plans that would enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more.

According to Chengyi Long, Director, Product Innovation, Netflix has always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features such as separate profiles and multiple streams in its Standard and Premium plans.

“While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared,” she says. “As a result, accounts are being shared between households – impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”

“So for the last year, we’ve been working on ways to enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more. And over the next few weeks, we’ll launch and test two new features for our members in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru,” she advises.

The plans are:

Add an Extra Member : Members on Netflix’s Standard and Premium plans will be able to add sub accounts for up to two people they don’t live with – each with their own profile, personalised recommendations, login and password – at a lower price: 2,380 CLP (€2.71) in Chile, $2.99 (€2.71) in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN (€1.92) in Peru;

: Members on Netflix’s Standard and Premium plans will be able to add sub accounts for up to two people they don’t live with – each with their own profile, personalised recommendations, login and password – at a lower price: 2,380 CLP (€2.71) in Chile, $2.99 (€2.71) in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN (€1.92) in Peru; Transfer Profile to a New Account: Members on its Basic, Standard, and Premium plans can enable people who share their account to transfer profile information either to a new account or an Extra Member sub account – keeping the viewing history, My List, and personalised recommendations.

“We recognise that people have many entertainment choices, so we want to ensure any new features are flexible and useful for members, whose subscriptions fund all our great TV and films,” she reveals. “We’ll be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world.”