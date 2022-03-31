Research: NEXTGEN TV generating interest

New NEXTGEN TV advertising, including Dolby commercials from its first consumer-facing marketing campaign which debuted on local television stations across the US, is resonating strongly with consumers, according to research conducted by Magid, in conjunction with Dolby Laboratories and the Pearl TV business group, the broadcaster coalition managing the rollout of broadcast technology standard NEXTGEN TV, otherwise known as ATSC 3.0.

Pearl TV’s marketing campaign began in November 2021 and ran through the holiday season in 17 major US TV markets covering 28.8 million households, with local TV stations airing spots declaring that “the future of television has arrived”.

The campaign used engaging ads created by Hothouse, which not only grabbed viewer attention, but also sent many to either buy a NEXTGEN TV or explore for more information about the new standard and compatible smart TVs.

The research tested the new marketing campaign in seven of the markets on the service delivering live, over-the-air TV.

The research found among consumers:

Consumer awareness grows: 40 per cent were aware of NEXTGEN TV, up from 25 per cent last year among those in markets where it is available;

Ready to buy: 74 per cent who viewed the ads were likely to purchase a NEXTGEN TV from TV manufacturers featured in the ad, up from 60 per cent in 2021, and 30 per cent of those went on to purchase a NEXTGEN TV;

Dolby adds to the experience : 60 per cent were more likely to purchase a NEXTGEN TV after viewing the Dolby ad and perceive NEXTGEN TVs as more valuable, innovative and unique from other TV brands on the market because of Dolby's audio technology;

Upgradeable stands out: The top differentiator (70 per cent) for NEXTGEN TVs is that they are designed to be upgradeable with new technology advancements.

“This effort reveals not only the value and adoption of NEXTGEN TV by broadcast stations, but how consumers’ increased awareness and interest in NEXTGEN TV is moving them to purchase—no matter what content configurations or streaming platforms already exist in the household,” said Pearl TV Managing Director Anne Schelle. “We anticipate with additional TV manufacturers and retail participation in this brand campaign, consumer adoption will increase exponentially. With such compelling data, broadcasters have a tremendous opportunity right now to capitalise on the value that NEXTGEN TV delivers to their viewers and their business.”

The campaign includes a comprehensive consumer-friendly website that explains the new technologies, includes a listing of cities now offering NEXTGEN TV services or expected to launch them later this year, and offers a roster of TV products equipped to receive NEXTGEN TV from manufacturers LG Electronics, Samsung, Sony and, later this year, Hisense. A critical element of the campaign, which will be extended through 2022 with new creative, is the NEXTGEN TV logo. Part of the CTA conformance programme, the logo has become an emblem for consumers to look for when shopping for a NEXTGEN TV to distinguish it more easily from other smart TVs.

Now broadcasting in nearly 50 markets, NEXTGEN TV is expected to reach more than 80 per cent of US households by the end of 2022.

“These results don’t just show that NEXTGEN TV is steadily ticking up in adoption and interest—it proves it’s gaining by leaps and bounds,” stated Bill Hague, executive vice president of the Media Strategy Group at Magid. “This is underscored by the fact that consumers are increasingly looking to their local broadcast stations to provide NEXTGEN TV services, they want TVs to come with NEXTGEN TV capabilities, and that they want to be a part of the future of television.”

The research also showed the following elements stand out as strong differentiators for NEXTGEN TV:

Upgradable as new services are rolled out over time;

Consistent sound levels from channel to channel;

Enhanced internet content enabling viewers to get the most out of news, sports and events;

Movie-theatre quality audio through Dolby AC-4 technology only found on NEXTGEN TVs;

Stunning 4K, high dynamic range (HDR) video.

“Our mission at Dolby is to immerse audiences in the stories they love while empowering creatives with tools to do their best work,” said Mathias Bendull, vice president, Living Room, Dolby Laboratories. “In the case of NEXTGEN TV, we have an opportunity to put our powerful sound technology in front of consumers in a new way – delivering value to the broadcast industry and elevating consumer experiences when they are watching television.”