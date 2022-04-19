Netflix launching Exploding Kittens game and series

Netflix has announced it will launch a mobile game and TV series based on the popular Exploding Kittens card game.

Exploding Kittens – The Game, an exclusive version of the belovedmobile game, will launch on Netflix in May, followed by an adult animated comedy series in 2023, starring Tom Ellis (Rush, Lucifer), Abraham Lim (Clickbait, The Boys), Lucy Liu (Shazam, Elementary), Ally Maki (Wrecked, Toy Story 4), Mark Proksch (What We Do In The Shadows, Better Call Saul) and Sasheer Zamata (Woke, Home Economics).

In the animated series, simplytitled Exploding Kittens, the eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell reaches epic proportions when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth – in the bodies of chunky house cats. The series comes from showrunners Shane Kosakowski and Matthew Inman; executive producers Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis of Bandera Entertainment; executive producers Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for the Chernin Entertainment Group; and executive producers and creators of the Exploding Kittens franchise, Elan Lee and The Oatmeal’s Inman.

Exploding Kittens – The Game retains the same classic gameplay where players draw cards aiming to avoid the Exploding Kitten. Plus, fans will enjoy two new exclusive cards: Radar, which reveals to players the position of the Exploding Kitten closest to the top of the card deck, and Flip Flop, which reverses the order of the cards in the deck. Future cards and game mechanics will be themed around the animated series.

“The co-development of a game and animated series breaks new ground for Netflix,” said Mike Moon, Netflix Head of Adult Animation. “And we couldn’t think of a better game to build a universe around than Exploding Kittens, one of the most inventive, iconic and original games of this century. Netflix is the perfect place to explore this growing franchise and we are so fortunate to be working with this incredible team.”

“Our goal is to offer our members great entertainment they’ll love in whatever format they may enjoy – whether it be a game or an animated series,” said Leanne Loombe, Head of External Games, Netflix. “As we expand our mobile games catalogue, we’re excited to partner with the Exploding Kittens digital team to bring this enjoyable game to all age groups, including a few exciting updates exclusively for our members.”

“Netflix is the only service that could bring Exploding Kittens to life in both a series and a game,” added Matthew Inman, Exploding Kittens Chief Creative Officer and Creator of The Oatmeal. “We actually launched Exploding Kittens on Kickstarter as a weekend project, but our community has been the heart and soul of the company over the past six years. The new series and game will give our fans new ways to connect and interact with the franchise.”