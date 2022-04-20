Rakuten TV’s FAST channels now on web, mobile

Rakuten TV, the European VoD platform, has launched on web and mobile its FAST linear channels. All the channels currently distributed via Smart TVs will now also be available on web and mobile across all of its served European countries.

The channels are accessible via website, iOS app and Android Mobile app through the dedicated menu section. They are available in 42 countries in Europe with an average of 100 channels per country, and include a variety of genres from news, sport, factual, kids-entertainment, music and more.

“After years of positioning as Your Cinema at home, RTV takes this step forward according to our strategy to become one of the leader of AVoD & FAST in Europe, and bringing entertainment everywhere the users need”, says Cédric Dufour, CEO of the company. “We want our platform to allow all viewers to access all the entertainment they can find wherever they are, giving them the opportunity to enjoy their preferred entertainment contents in any moment and from any device, according to their needs and preferences.”