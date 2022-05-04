Forecast: Global pay-TV to add subs, lose revs

According to the Global Pay TV Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research, 19 million more pay-TV subscribers across 138 countries between 2021 and 2027, but revenues will decline by $25 billion (€23.8bn) over the same period.

“Between 2021 and 2027, 86 countries will add pay-TV subs and 52 countries will lose subscribers,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Most of the countries gaining pay-TV subscribers are developing nations, with low ARPUs. The US will be the biggest loser – down by 12 million subscribers.”

IPTV will add 79 million subscribers globally between 2021 and 2027 to take its total to 439 million. Satellite TV will lose 10 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027.

Revenues will decline in 70 of the 138 countries between 2021 and 2027. The US will fall by $19 billion. Global satellite TV revenues will drop by $14 billion, with digital cable down by $10 billion. Analogue cable will lose $1 billion. IPTV will grow slightly.