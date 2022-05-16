SES wins US Trojan contract

SES has been awarded a US Government Trojan contract. The agreement sees SES Government Solutions (SES GS) gain a follow-on contract which supports the US Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) for up to a five-year period.

SES says that using SES’s global network of satellite services, SES GS will continue to support the Army’s premier intelligence network in delivering operational intelligence capabilities and enhancing combat readiness.

SES GS was awarded the initial Trojan contract in 1998 and has expanded the network as it exists today – providing satellite bandwidth, systems engineering support, operations, and maintenance of the SATCOM network globally.

“We’ve had the honour of supporting INSCOM’s efforts for over two decades on the Trojan Network and it is a great privilege to continue serving their mission,” said the President/CEO of SES Government Solutions, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Pete Hoene. “We look forward to providing advanced SATCOM capabilities and delivering secure and reliable multi-band solutions in support of Army military intelligence missions worldwide in the coming years.”