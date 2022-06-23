Research: 31% Brits use social media for daily dose of positivity

Research from Sky Mobile has revealed nearly one in three Brits turn to social media for a daily positivity boost (31 per cent), with animal videos and memes (23 per cent) and random acts of kindness posts (21 per cent) being the most uplifting content.

The study of over 2,000 British adults found that over half (56 per cent) love to use smartphones to seek out positive content, and nearly half (45 per cent) agree that when they view uplifting stories and inspiring posts online, it increases their mood for the day.

The findings prompted Sky Mobile to team up with Vanessa King, an expert on positive psychology, and board member at Action for Happiness, to explore Brits’ habits online and how they can use their phones to easily access cheerful content 24/7.

#Positivity



Alongside animal content and random acts of kindness posts, other popular types of social media content that people view most include light-hearted ‘when things go wrong’ videos (16 per cent) and travel or holiday pictures/videos (15 per cent).

The nation also seeks comfort in the past to lift their mood too, with childhood TV clips (11 per cent) and nostalgic British pop culture content (11 per cent) both inspiring our sentimental sides and making the top ten.

People most commonly seek out positive content online by watching short funny clips or videos (30 per cent) or memes (17 per cent) and bolster their wellbeing by connecting with family and friends (29 per cent) too.

“What we consume online impacts how we feel” commented King, “Even small positive mood boosts can make a difference. And these don’t just feel good, science shows these can add up – for example helping us be more open to others, more flexible in our thinking, better at creative problem solving.”

Positivity on the go



It’s well known Brits turn to their handsets several times a day to check the latest social media updates as part of their daily routines. And it’s the end of the day that proves to be the sweet spot, with bedtime (14 per cent) being the most popular time to tune in for a positivity boost, followed by before getting up in the morning (10 per cent).

People spend on average two hours each day seeking out positive content, increasing to almost four hours for those aged 16-24. While Gen Z will visit TikTok as their go-to for uplifting content (42 per cent), the 55+ age bracket are more likely to head to Facebook (70 per cent).

When it comes to spreading the positivity, 19 per cent will send posts to their friends or family directly or tag a friend (15 per cent), doing so to make them laugh (43 per cent) and spread the same mood boost they felt (30 per cent).

King added: “Connecting constructively with people we care about and doing kind things for others are important for everyone’s happiness and wellbeing. Showing we are thinking of others and sharing positive content online that we think loved ones will enjoy or find uplifting contributes to this.”

It was further revealed that one in four scroll across different social media channels until they find something they’re interested in, compared to nearly 20 per cent of people going to the same social media source they know will lift their mood. Over a third (35 per cent) admitting they would unfollow social media accounts which don’t lift their mood.

“It’s important we’re aware of how social media impacts our mood and manage what we access. We of course need to keep in touch with what’s happening in the world around us, and it’s encouraging to see that Sky Mobile’s research shows that over half (52 per cent) agree that listening to positive individuals on social media makes a difference to our psychological wellbeing,” King concluded. “What’s great is that there are plenty of practical resources packed with ideas for happier living, such as those freely available from Action for Happiness, to help people boost psychological wellbeing.”