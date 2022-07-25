Global market research platform, Appinio, has released research on the UK population’s preferences on paying for streaming services.

Appinio polled 1,000 Brits, discovering that over half (53 per cent) would prefer not to watch commercials and ads on streaming platforms, with Gen-Zers being the most bothered (61 per cent). That said, just over half of Brits (51 per cent) would not be willing to pay an additional fee to avoid ads or commercials.

As Netflix rolls out its plans for an ad-supported tier in early 2023, these findings emphasise a need to factor in the current economic climate when building out new payment models.

With less disposable income amid the cost-of-living crisis, 30 per cent of Brits have cut back on their streaming services spending. The majority of Brits (46 per cent) spend between £11 and £30 on streaming platforms in a typical month, with 14 per cent spending over £50 per month. To further cut back on spending, 20 per cent of Brits split the bill of a streaming service with someone else. However, this is less than the amount who share their streaming service accounts with other users, with two thirds of Brits (69 per cent) allowing others to use theirs.

“The latest news from Netflix in today’s economic context puts users in a predicament when it comes to their spending, as watching TV is arguably a cheaper way to spend your spare time versus eating out, traveling, and other leisure activities,” said Andrea Villani, Managing Director at Appinio. “Our research found out that two thirds (67 per cent) of Brits use streaming services almost daily. The cost-of-living crisis gives loyal streaming service subscribers a harder choice to make when it comes to choosing between paying more for a viewing experience that isn’t interrupted or better managing the financial situation at the price of ads.”