Kewley named ITVX Director of Commercial & Propositions

ITV’s Managing Director of Streaming, Interactive and Data Rufus Radcliffe and Kelly Williams ITV’s Managing Director of Commercial have announced the appointment of Lynette Kewley to a newly created role, Director of Commercial & Propositions for ITVX, sitting in both the Streaming and Commercial leadership teams.

The role is the latest leadership position created to drive the success of ITV’s streaming strategy, sitting alongside Chief Product Officer Deep Bagchee, Director of DTC Technology James Murphy and Group Chief Data and AI Officer Sangeevan Bala in Rufus Radcliffe’s Streaming division.

In this new role, Kewley will be responsible for ensuring that all the key elements of ITV’s streaming business – marketing, content, distribution, product, tech and data – are optimised to deliver ITV’s targets, which are to double digital revenues to at least £750 million, driven by a doubling of streaming viewing, Monthly Active Users (MAUs) and subscribers by 2026.

Currently ITV’s Director of Strategic Partnerships, Kewley has driven a more holistic and joined up approach to partnerships across ITV PLC and has been playing a vital role supporting the roll out of ITVX on third party distribution partner platforms.

Radcliffe commented: “Lynette is a talented leader with a strong commercial background, and proven experience driving collaboration and innovation cross-functionally within ITV, and with external partners. She is an impressive colleague making an impact across our business and we’re all looking forward to her taking on this new pivotal role.”

Kewley added: “I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed into this role to help ITV deliver the second phase of our More Than TV strategy. Our ambition to ‘Supercharge Streaming’ is bold and exciting and the launch of ITVX will be the beginning of a new era for ITV. Rufus and Kelly have fantastic teams in place and I am looking forward to working with them all to deliver our fantastic new streaming service later this year.”