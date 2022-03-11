BritBox MD stepping down

Will Harrison, Managing Director at BritBox UK, is set to depart the streaming service as ITV prepares to roll out ITVX.

Harrison, who has been in the role since BritBox launched in 2019, will not be replaced, with the news coming a week after major shareholder ITV said it will be folding BritBox into new streaming offering ITVX.

The BBC has sold its minority BritBox UK share to ITV but BBC Studios and ITV still operate BritBox International in North America and other territories. Once subsumed by ITVX, BritBox UK will fall within the remit of Rufus Radcliffe, ITV’s MD of Streaming.

Harrison is a former MD of film and TV investor Ingenious Media, and was previously the Chief Commercial Officer of the Warner Bros’ Harry Potter franchise

“Will has played an outstanding role building up BritBox’s strong UK subscriber base,” said Radcliffe. “As the service moves into the next phase of its evolution as part of ITVX, Will has chosen to explore new opportunities and we wish him every success in the future.“

Harrison added: “I’m grateful to the entire BritBox team for all they have achieved, and to ITV and BBC for entrusting their joint venture to my leadership.”