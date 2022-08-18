Vault AI selects Whip Media’s global audience engagement data

Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world’s largest entertainment organisations, has partnered with Vault AI, a predictive research company that delivers AI-powered consumer insights for leading streamers, TV networks and film studios. The announcement was made by Vincent Muscarella, Vice President of Sales at Whip Media and David Stiff, CEO and co-founder of Vault AI.

Vault AI combines rich consumption datasets with content and story DNA from over 60,000 global titles across all platforms and genres to determine through machine learning how a title will perform in the market, who the audience will be and what marketing will drive them to watch. These actionable AI-powered consumer insights are delivered by an experienced team of consumer insights experts with the highest accuracy and fastest turnaround time. Vault AI will be using user level data from TV Time, Whip Media’s popular TV show and movie tracking app with 22 million global registered users, to expand its global content data and add even more granularity to how content and characters impact audience demand, affinity and emotional response. TV Time’s data will shed light on audience behaviour at the individual viewer level, conveying viewer’s engagement and sentiment reactions to a film or series and how characters drive engagement – allowing Vault AI’s entertainment clients to go beyond standard age and gender demographic data for decision making. Further, the size and footprint of TV Time’s user base will unlock insights in dozens of international markets for Vault AI, regardless of platform.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Vault AI, a trailblazing company that sits at the intersection of content and technology,” said Whip Media’s Vincent Muscarella, Vice President of Sales. “Our cross-platform TV Time viewer data is an ideal and wholly additive asset that complements Vault AI’s consumer behavior insights – a combination that will offer Vault AI’s clients new dimensions for worldwide content insights.”

“Our partnership with Whip Media addresses the evolving needs of entertainment companies that are searching for ways to get granular audience and character insights with the speed and global scale that only AI can unlock,” said David Stiff, CEO and co-founder of Vault AI. “Whip Media’s powerful TV Time app data expands our understanding of how consumers engage and emotionally resonate with content and characters globally, enriching our AI-powered insights. Being able to now add deeper and richer character insights that go far beyond just ‘likeability’ is game-changing for our clients.”

This new partnership comes at a critical time for the entertainment industry; evolving data that offers first-person, real-time insights into what viewers are enjoying internationally, without platform data gaps in the modern streaming age, has never been more important. Vault AI, in partnership with Whip Media and TV Time, will continue to provide industry-leading consumer insights to the top entertainment executives in the US and abroad.