Samsung TV Plus unveils new brand

Samsung Electronics America says it is ushering in a new chapter of Samsung TV Plus, the TV manufacturer’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) and VoD service reaching 24 countries and 465 million devices globally across TV and mobile.

Launched in 2015 as one of the first FAST services by a device manufacturer, Samsung TV Plus has steadily expanded its reach and content offering to deliver over 220 channels in the US, over 1,600 channels globally, and over 50 owned and operated channels spanning news, sports, entertainment and more worldwide.

As the #1 FAST service on Samsung Smart TVs, Samsung says the platform boasts one of the most extensive offerings of free, live national and local news. In the last 12 months, Samsung TV Plus has seen 100 per cent growth in consumer viewing, including nearly 3 billion hours streamed by highly engaged users across the globe.

The new global Samsung TV Plus brand signifies Samsung’s commitment and investment in the future of FAST. The service, available completely free and integrated on all 2016-2022 Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy devices, is increasingly serving as a comprehensive pay TV alternative. Further expanding its footprint, Samsung also recently announced the availability of Samsung TV Plus on select Family Hub refrigerators (2.0 models 2017 and later), initially in the US and Korea, so users can continue watching from every room.

Samsung TV Plus will unveil a host of new programming partnerships and features including:

Premium Content : With Samsung’s commitment to deliver more premium content for free, it continues to strengthen its partnerships with A+E Networks, The E.W. Scripps Company and BBC Studios, including launching the global auto franchise, Top Gear. The channel marks BBC’s 5th channel that has launched on Samsung TV Plus, including BBC Home, BBC Food, Classic Doctor Who and Antiques Roadshow

: With Samsung’s commitment to deliver more premium content for free, it continues to strengthen its partnerships with A+E Networks, The E.W. Scripps Company and BBC Studios, including launching the global auto franchise, Top Gear. The channel marks BBC’s 5th channel that has launched on Samsung TV Plus, including BBC Home, BBC Food, Classic Doctor Who and Antiques Roadshow Expansive News Offering : Samsung TV Plus carries all four major live FAST broadcasters, ABC News Live, CBS News, LiveNOW from FOX, and NBC News NOW, and features content from every genre and region. From Bloomberg TV+ UHD to Cheddar News to Telemundo, there is something for every type of news consumer. In addition to delivering national and international news coverage, Samsung TV Plus has launched an expansive initiative to bring live, local news and weather to consumers around the US. Today, the service offers local news programming tailored to viewers’ local region across more than 40 DMAs.

: Samsung TV Plus carries all four major live FAST broadcasters, ABC News Live, CBS News, LiveNOW from FOX, and NBC News NOW, and features content from every genre and region. From Bloomberg TV+ UHD to Cheddar News to Telemundo, there is something for every type of news consumer. In addition to delivering national and international news coverage, Samsung TV Plus has launched an expansive initiative to bring live, local news and weather to consumers around the US. Today, the service offers local news programming tailored to viewers’ local region across more than 40 DMAs. Expanded VoD Library : With an already expansive library with plans to double it in 2023 Samsung TV Plus will tap new and expanded partnerships with Lionsgate, Vice Media, and others to deliver blockbuster hits.

: With an already expansive library with plans to double it in 2023 Samsung TV Plus will tap new and expanded partnerships with Lionsgate, Vice Media, and others to deliver blockbuster hits. Commitment to O&O : As consumers turn to Samsung TV Plus for its exclusive, owned and operated (O&O) channels, this autumn, Ride or Drive, the first auto-focused channel will launch on the platform to offer even more automotive content for car fans. Samsung Showcase, a channel featuring marquee content including concerts, events and special programming, will also join the growing network of Samsung channels. To ensure the platform continues to anticipate and deliver on consumer favorites, TV veteran Andy Singer – who previously held senior roles at content studio, Alkemy X, Travel Channel, DIY Network, and HGTV – has joined Samsung TV Plus as Head of Content.

: As consumers turn to Samsung TV Plus for its exclusive, owned and operated (O&O) channels, this autumn, Ride or Drive, the first auto-focused channel will launch on the platform to offer even more automotive content for car fans. Samsung Showcase, a channel featuring marquee content including concerts, events and special programming, will also join the growing network of Samsung channels. To ensure the platform continues to anticipate and deliver on consumer favorites, TV veteran Andy Singer – who previously held senior roles at content studio, Alkemy X, Travel Channel, DIY Network, and HGTV – has joined Samsung TV Plus as Head of Content. Exclusive Premieres: With an ever-expanding variety of content, studio and production partners, Samsung brings viewers FAST-first content premieres, including an exclusive two-minute sneak peek release of Prime Video’s highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, an exclusive, uncut version of Demi Lovato’s Vevo Official Live Performance, Vevo’s bespoke artist series which captures some of the biggest artists in the world, giving fans a fresh and unique look at some of their best loved tracks; and EstrellaTV’s new mockumentary, Norteados con Don Cheto.

“As an early player in the free ad-supported streaming TV space with unrivalled expertise across hardware, software and services at a truly global scale, Samsung TV Plus has become a top viewing destination for consumers around the globe,” declared Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Service Business Team at Samsung Electronics. “We are thrilled to recognise the massive growth we’ve achieved so far across 24 countries and over 1,600 channels globally. Samsung TV Plus’s new brand signifies our continued investment into the future of FAST.”

The revamped brand identity will be rolled out globally across Samsung Smart TVs, mobile apps, and web. The rebrand, led by UK-based brand agency Dixon Baxi, is inspired by the Samsung TV Plus cross-device experience. According to Samsung, the new brand’s bold use of colour and animation bring to life the variety of content available on Samsung TV Plus and its ease of use across screens, delivering premium subscription-free TV to the masses.

“Our new look, programming and partnerships come at a time when many consumers are overwhelmed by a myriad of monthly bills and subscriptions,” said Sang Kim, SVP of Product and Marketing, Samsung Electronics. “We are proud not only to manufacture quality devices, but ones that provide additional value through instant and free access to entertainment spanning movies, music, news, art, gaming, health and more.”

Samsung Electronics also recently announced the global launch of SmartThings Home Life, offering consumers worldwide a more holistic smart home experience. Samsung’s SmartThings Home Life, introduced at this year’s Bespoke Home 2022 virtual event, is currently available in Canada and integrates the SmartThings Cooking and SmartThings Home Care services.

“Our goal is to harness connectivity between smart devices to enrich and streamline everyday routines,” said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President and Head of IoT Business group of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “The global launch of SmartThings Home Life will expand our services and empower users everywhere to focus less on their daily tasks and more on living in each moment.”