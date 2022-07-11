MPs question C4 as sell-off in balance

The UK House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee is to question the Chief Executive and Operating Officers of Channel 4 on their thoughts on Government plans to privatise the broadcaster. Questions are expected to cover whether privatisation will increase or decrease the channel’s impact and contribution to the sector, as well as explore Channel 4’s alternative proposal, 4: The Next Episode.

The Committee may examine whether Channel 4 is on target for its viewership and revenue goals and explore its work in the nations and regions. The session is also expected to ask about Secretary of State Nadine Dorries’ recent comments suggesting that the reality show Tower Block of Commons, in which she appeared, featured paid actors. MPs are likely to inquire after the progress of Channel 4’s investigation into the matter.

Executives set to appear before the Committee at 10.00 on July 12th are Alex Mahon, Chief Executive; Jonathan Allan, Chief Operating Officer, and Sinead Rocks, Managing Director, Nations and Regions.

The meeting comes as the whole issue of privatisation is thrown into question by the collapse of the Johnson premiership. The sell-off has been driven by Johnson ultra-loyalist Dorries, but has significant opposition among Tory MPs. Most observers believe there is very little chance Dorries will be in any alternative PM’s cabinet.