Spain: 26% don’t watch linear TV

Over a quarter (25.8 per cent) of Spaniards say that they never, or rarely, watch linear TV.



A report titiled Nuevos hábitos de consumo y la eficacia de la publicidad, by Appinio and Apache Digital, concludes that almost a quarter of Spaniards prefer to watch their favourite content on demand through streaming apps and websites, or via platforms like HBO Max, Pluto TV and YouTube, among others.



Among those surveyed aged 18-65, 41.7 per cent say they watch linear TV every day; 24.5 per cent several days a week and 8 per cent once in a week. As aforementioned 25.8 per cent hardly watch linear TV: 6.5 per cent several times a month; 3.1 per cent once a month; 5.5 per cent less than once and 10.7 per cent never.