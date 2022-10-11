Starlink operational in Japan

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has announced that Starlink has launched in Japan, making the country the first in Asia to deploy the broadband-by-satellite service.

Starlink will, in particular, tap into potential demand from mountainous areas and remote islands suffering from spotty or hard-to-access internet service.

The monthly service fee is 12,300 yen (€86.55) on top of hardware costs of 73,000 yen.

Starlink is already active In the Philippines where the government is looking to enlist Starlink for its free Wi-Fi programme. SpaceX is working on a commercial launch in the country by December 2022.