Starlink operational in Japan
October 11, 2022
By Chris Forrester
Elon Musk’s SpaceX has announced that Starlink has launched in Japan, making the country the first in Asia to deploy the broadband-by-satellite service.
Starlink will, in particular, tap into potential demand from mountainous areas and remote islands suffering from spotty or hard-to-access internet service.
The monthly service fee is 12,300 yen (€86.55) on top of hardware costs of 73,000 yen.
Starlink is already active In the Philippines where the government is looking to enlist Starlink for its free Wi-Fi programme. SpaceX is working on a commercial launch in the country by December 2022.