Sweden: Viaplay on Tele2

Viaplay and Tele2 have agreed a multi-year strategic distribution partnership in Sweden. Viaplay will be included in all Tele2’s pay-TV packages and will also be directly available through the Tele2 Play streaming package from later this year.

As part of the agreement, Viaplay Film & Series will be included in Tele2’s Standard pay-TV package; Viaplay Medium in the Flexibel package; and Viaplay Total in the Premium package. Each Tele2 package will also include V pay-TV channels from Viaplay, and Tele2 customers can choose to add additional V channels to their subscriptions.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO, commented: “Tele2 is a long-standing key partner and we are very pleased to announce this innovative partnership. We want Viaplay to be as broadly available as possible, and our agreement makes it even easier for Tele2’s customers to enjoy our service. The timing is ideal – this year, we will premiere more than 70 Viaplay Originals and the hottest Hollywood blockbusters, and become the new home for both the top league in women’s football, Damallsvenskan, and men’s national team football. We will continue to build Viaplay Vinter and of course continue with Premier League, Formula 1, NHL and much more. We look forward to working closely with Tele2 to bring Viaplay’s premium offering to viewers across Sweden.”

Kjell Johnsen, Tele2 CEO, added: “We are happy to join forces with one of the strongest content providers on the Swedish market. This partnership benefits both parties and we can offer our customers even more premium content in one place. Our new entertainment offering is based on our customers’ demand for simplicity and mobility and I am confident that they will enjoy the ability to access both linear and on-demand content from Viaplay in a simpler and more accessible way.”

Viaplay’s full offering spans Viaplay Originals, international films and series, kids content and premium live sports such as Premier League, Formula 1, NHL, FIS winter sports and much more.