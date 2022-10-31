Virgin Media O2’s Volt surpasses 1m customers

Virgin Media O2 has announced that its first joint product, Volt, has surpassed one million customers just a year on from its launch.

The joint offering launched within months of the companies’ £31 billion merger in 2021, with the aim of boosting services for its customers by offering Virgin Media’s ultrafast broadband and O2’s mobile network in one combined bundle. This milestone means that around a fifth of Virgin Media O2’s broadband customers are already taking a Volt package.

Through Volt, customers can enjoy a broadband speed boost, double the mobile data and discounts on connected devices, as well as benefitting from its newly launched WiFi guarantee, which it claims the fastest of any major provider in the UK. Volt customers can also access exclusive rewards, perks and experiences from the Priority loyalty scheme. Customers can take a range of Volt bundles which offer broadband speeds from a 100Mpbs to 1Gbps, with boosted mobile data at no extra cost.

Insights from Virgin Media O2 show that existing Volt customers are enjoying average download speeds of 452Mbps, more than 100 per cent faster than the average for non-Volt packages. This means that Volt customers could download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (base game file size is 36.201 GB) more than twice as fast as the average customer without a Volt package in just 10 minutes and 40 seconds.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We launched Volt within months of our merger as part of our commitment to supercharge connectivity across the UK and to disrupt the market to give consumers improved choice and a more affordable way to bundle the UK’s leading broadband and mobile services together. Reaching this milestone just a year after Volt launching demonstrates the momentum behind us and is testament to the quality of our offering and the real benefits available to our customers, which in the current climate have never been more valuable.”