Channel 4 rebrands for digital world

As it celebrates its 40th anniversary, UK public service broadcaster Channel 4 has revealed that from 2023, it will bring all its channels and services under one ‘Channel 4’ brand to help audiences better navigate the abundance of choice in the digital world and find Channel 4 content wherever and whenever they choose to watch.

‘All 4’ will change to ‘Channel 4’ as Channel 4 adopts one brand identity across its digital and linear channels. Channel 4’s entire portfolio of channels will also align with the ‘Channel 4’ brand.

The brand transformation follows Channel 4’s commitment to prioritise digital growth, place viewers at the heart of its decision-making and renew its relationship with young audiences as part of its Future4 strategy launched two years ago.

For 40 years, Channel 4 says it has cultivated a strong brand identity which is synonymous with bold, purpose-led programming. Viewers know when they see the iconic ‘Channel 4’ logo that it is a destination for different shows which represent the rich diversity of the UK, challenge the status quo and will entertain them with its unique irreverence and mischief!

“As Channel 4 turns 40, we’re responding to the challenge of an increasingly crowded content market by using our most powerful asset, the Channel 4 brand,” stated Zaid Al-Qassab, Chief Marketing Officer at Channel 4. “The creation of a singular brand vision will better serve our viewers and help futureproof the channel to make sure we’re able to continue to take creative risks for the next 40 years. We want to become the viewers’ ‘North Star’ in the digital world. A valued curator to help them navigate to a destination full of entertaining and thoughtful content they know they can trust.”

New idents have been commissioned as part of the brand transformation. Working in collaboration with a number of British artists and filmmakers, Channel 4’s 4creative unit will seek to represent the UK, its culture and mentality to present an unexpected and daring portrait of Britain retold.

The brand transformation will begin from spring 2023.

Channel 4 sees itself as a trusted curator of digital content for young people with four out of five of all 16-34-year-olds in the UK registered with Channel 4’s streaming service – and 11 billion views across 25,000 pieces of content served by 4Studio to young people on their favourite social platforms last year. The recent launches of Channel 4.0 focused on reaching 13-24 year-olds and the news strand Untold aim to further support Channel 4’s connection with young audiences.

Channel 4’s free streaming service remains the UK’s biggest and last year its library saw a record-breaking performance. The service hit 1.5 billion views in 2021 – an increase of +21 per cent year-on-year.