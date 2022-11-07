Survey: 30% of Brits plan to watch The Crown s5

Over 13 million Brits plan on tuning in to watch season 5 of The Crown next when it launches on Netflix on November 9th according to a survey by Momentive.

The research also shows that Brits are split evenly between those who think Netflix should (43 per cent) and should not (44 per cent) have postponed airing a new season of the show out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II, with 17 per cent of Brits believing The Crown season 5 should have been postponed for a year or more.

Other stats from the survey include: