Survey: 30% of Brits plan to watch The Crown s5

November 7, 2022

Over 13 million Brits plan on tuning in to watch season 5 of The Crown next when it launches on Netflix on November 9th according to a survey by Momentive.

The research also shows that Brits are split evenly between those who think Netflix should (43 per cent) and should not (44 per cent) have postponed airing a new season of the show out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II, with 17 per cent of Brits believing The Crown season 5 should have been postponed for a year or more.

Other stats from the survey include:

  • Following outrage at some of the content planned for this season, thankfully just 5 per cent of Brits believe The Crown offers an accurate representation on life in the monarchy.

  • However, younger viewers are more than twice as likely to believe that The Crown is an accurate representation of life in the Monarchy, with 11 per cent of 18-34 year olds believing it be the case against just 2 per cent of those aged 65 and over.

  • Meanwhie, King Charles III begins his reign with high favourability, as 73 per cent of Brits hold a favourable opinion of the new king.

