BBC: 18.7m watch Wales vs England; iPlayer record

The BBC’s coverage of the Group B FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England on November 29th was watched by a peak audience of 18.7 million across TV, iPlayer and BBC Sport Online.

This figure, which accounts for viewers across TV and other devices, is the biggest UK audience of the World Cup so far, according to the BBC.

This follows huge demand for World Cup matches on iPlayer throughout the tournament so far. Last week saw the full range of BBC programmes on iPlayer streamed a record 165 million times, up +20 per cent week on week, and breaking the previous high by 12 million streams.

Younger viewers came to iPlayer in record numbers too, with 6.3 million BBC account holders under-35 watching BBC iPlayer last week – up +41 per cent week on week, and beating the previous record of 5 per cent.