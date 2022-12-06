Data: World Cup boosts streaming app installs
December 6, 2022
Mobile marketing analytics platform, Adjust, and app intelligence provider, Apptopia, have released data on streaming app installs, sessions and session lengths pertaining to FIFA World Cup. Key insights include:
- Streaming app installs spiked globally during opening day. The start of the FIFA World Cup took place on November 20th and it was one of the best days of the month for streaming installs globally, posting an increase of 46 per cent vs November 2022 average. During the first week of the World Cup, streaming app installs also saw significant growth globally. The average streaming installs from November 20th to 28th was 41 per cent higher than the month’s average.
- Streaming app installs soared during key matches. In North America (NA), when USA played Wales on November 21st, NA posted a 27 per cent boost in installs compared to the month’s average. On November 25th (USA vs England) installs of streaming apps in NA increased by 12 per cent. And when Canada played Croatia on November 27th, installs of streaming apps in NA surged 20 per cent vs the month’s average.
And when it comes to which streaming apps are spiking the most, Apptopia found that:
- FOX Sports and FIFA+ are the biggest winners in terms of market share gain (by US Downloads) and User Session volume. Possibly because they started running World Cup Ad Creatives in September, earlier than all other Streaming apps showing the games.
- Tubi and Hulu lost the most market share at -9 and -7 points, respectively (Both focus Ad Creatives on movies and TV they offer. Hulu is likely limited by ESPN, and Tubi somewhat by FOX Sports to run sports ads.)
- Twitter is potentially a successful channel for acquiring world cup watchers. FOX Sports invested more in Twitter ads after Elon Musk became CEO while Peacock TV decreased spend on the network – at least initially. Data shows a 33 per cent increase in Twitter ads beginning November 21st (first USA game), after minimising to 1 per cent at the beginning of the month.
Additional Insights [via Adjust]:
- Session lengths jumped within sports news apps and streaming apps. The global average session length for sports news apps in November 2021 was 23.99 minutes and it jumped to 26.24 minutes in November 2022. Meanwhile, session length for streaming apps in North America averaged at 23.92 minutes in November 2021. The average session length in November 2022 stood at 27.68.
- Streaming app sessions increased globally and in NA. Globally, streaming sessions increased by 6 per cent compared to the November average and sessions from November 20th to 28th were 8 per cent higher than the monthly average. In North America, on November 20th, streaming sessions increased by 1 per cent compared to the November average.
- Sports game apps saw an uptick during the first week of the World Cup. On November 25th, when USA played England, installs of sports games in North America increased by 33 per cent compared to the November average. When Canada played Croatia on November 27th, installs of sports games spiked by 28 per cent compared to the month’s average.
- Food delivery app spike suggested take-out was in order for World Cup viewing. On November 20th, the first day of the World Cup, installs of food delivery apps increased by 15 per cent globally compared to the November average.
- Sports betting apps also saw an uptick. When Canada played Croatia on November 27th, installs of betting and gambling apps surged 9 per cent compared to the month’s average.