Data: World Cup boosts streaming app installs

Session lengths jumped within sports news apps and streaming apps. The global average session length for sports news apps in November 2021 was 23.99 minutes and it jumped to 26.24 minutes in November 2022. Meanwhile, session length for streaming apps in North America averaged at 23.92 minutes in November 2021. The average session length in November 2022 stood at 27.68.

Streaming app sessions increased globally and in NA. Globally, streaming sessions increased by 6 per cent compared to the November average and sessions from November 20th to 28th were 8 per cent higher than the monthly average. In North America, on November 20th, streaming sessions increased by 1 per cent compared to the November average.

Sports game apps saw an uptick during the first week of the World Cup. On November 25th, when USA played England, installs of sports games in North America increased by 33 per cent compared to the November average. When Canada played Croatia on November 27th, installs of sports games spiked by 28 per cent compared to the month’s average.

Food delivery app spike suggested take-out was in order for World Cup viewing. On November 20th, the first day of the World Cup, installs of food delivery apps increased by 15 per cent globally compared to the November average.