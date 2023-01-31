SkyShowtime reveals line-up ahead of CEE launches

SkyShowtime‘s next set of launches will see the streaming service’s biggest expansion to date, incorporating eight new markets across Central and Eastern Europe. On February 14th, SkyShowtime will bring its offering to customers across Albania, Czechia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. This multi-territory roll-out will bring the number of live markets for the streaming service to 20.

Customers across these launch markets will have access to exclusive television premieres of first-run theatrical films from Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures, new and exclusive scripted series, kids and family content and a selection of library titles and box sets from Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, Showtime, Sky Studios and Peacock – all in one place. SkyShowtime will also feature local original programming, documentaries and specials from its markets. The company recently announced a deal acquiring 21 original series from HBO Max in Europe, including new series that will be premiering in 2023 as SkyShowtime Originals.

From launch, local audiences will have access to movie titles including: Ambulance, Downton Abbey: A New Era, Jerry and Marge Go Large, Jurassic World Dominion, Ray Donovan: The Movie, Redeeming Love, The Bad Guys, The Hanging Sun, The Northman and Top Gun: Maverick.

Additionally, subscribers will have access to a selection of series: 1883, 1923, A Friend Of the Family, All The Sins, American Gigolo, Funny Woman, Halo, Law & Order Season 21, Let The Right One In, Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 and 2, Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Souls, Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, The Calling, The Fear Index, The First Lady, The Midwich Cuckoos, The Offer, The Rising, Tulsa King, Vampire Academy and Yellowstone.

Titles hitting SkyShowtime later this year include: A Town Called Malice, Belfast, Drift – Partners In Crime (S1A), Lioness, Nope, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Rabbit Hole, Smile, The Black Phone andThe Great Game.

Customers across Central & Eastern Europe will also be able to watch two of the first SkyShowtime Originals hitting the service in 2023 – Czech production The Winner and Polish production Warszawianka. Another popular local production coming to the service is Hungarian title The Informant. Additionally, seven well-known local titles will be available for subscribers from March including: Czech It Out (Czechia), Hackerville (Romania), One True Singer (Romania), Ruxx (Romania), Tuff Money (Romania), The Sleepers (Czechia) and Success (Croatia). SkyShowtime will be the exclusive home for these shows.

SkyShowtime CEO, Monty Sarhan, said: “Launching SkyShowtime in eight new markets is such an incredible way to kick off the year. This is our biggest launch to-date and I am extremely excited to build upon the on-going success of the service which has already launched across the Nordics, the Netherlands, Portugal and a number of Adria regions. I am confident our new audiences across Central and Eastern Europe will enjoy our amazing line-up of series and movies at a great price. We are also very excited to be bringing beloved original scripted series back to Central and Eastern Europe.”

Gabor Harsanyi, Regional General Manager for Central and Eastern Europe at SkyShowtime added: “SkyShowtime delivers a roster of incredible content. We are proud to bring our new customers across Central and Eastern Europe new and exclusive access to the latest series and biggest blockbuster movies from our iconic and world-renowned studios, as well as local and original programming that will resonate with our audiences. I am excited that this world class premium proposition is arriving in our region with local storytelling and a very competitive offering across CEE.”

In Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Slovakia, SkyShowtime will be available for €5.99 per month. In Romania, the service will be available for €3.99 per month. In Czechia, the price will be CZK179 per month, in Hungary HUF1999 per month and in Poland PLN24.99 per month.

The launches follow SkyShowtime’s arrival into Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, in September; the Netherlands and Portugal in October; and Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia in December.